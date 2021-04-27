Fayette County K9 Kolt helps find $885,000 worth of cocaine during traffic stop

Kolt has been involved in numerous drug busts in Fayette County over the past several years.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said its narcotics canine unit caught a man with $885,000 worth of cocaine in his vehicle on Monday, April 26.

According to a press release, Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9 partner, Kolt, stopped a vehicle on Interstate 10 at the 667 mile marker at about 9:35 a.m. Monday for an alleged traffic violation. Thumann spoke with the driver and, according to the sheriff's office, he "became suspicious that the vehicle was involved in transporting illegal narcotics."

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, Thumann deployed Kolt to conduct an exterior sweep. Thumann observed that Kolt was alerted to the interior of the vehicle "for the presence of illegal narcotics."

Investigators found a compartment built into the dash that contained eight bricks of cocaine, which the Fayette County Sheriff's Office estimates to have a street value of about $885,000.

Fayette County Investigator David Smith also assisted with the traffic stop.

Authorities arrested the driver for felony drug possession and took him to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

Kolt has been involved in numerous drug busts in Fayette County over the past several years. During other incidents, Kolt has helped get millions of dollars worth of drugs off the streets, including methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl.