$100 million worth of fentanyl seized in Fayette County traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office on Friday seized 15 pounds of fentanyl in a traffic stop. The street value was estimated at about $100 million.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9 partner, Kolt, stopped a Jeep SUV on Interstate 10 at the 668 mile-marker around 8:47 a.m. for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, Thumann said he became suspicious that the occupants were smuggling narcotics.

Thumann said he was given consent to search the vehicle, during which he found an after-market compartment built into the rear deck of the SUV. He reported that the compartment was well constructed and operated on electric motors. The fentanyl was discovered inside.

Driver Briana Tenorio, 18, and passenger Jonathan Gonzalez, 20, both from Houston, were arrested for felony drug possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.