$1 million worth of cocaine seized in Fayette County traffic stop

Kolt the K9 helped sniff out the drugs hidden in an after-market compartment.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — The Fayette County narcotics K9 unit helped sniff out 10 kilos of cocaine concealed in an after-market compartment of a vehicle during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said Sgt. Randy Thumann and his partner, Kolt, stopped a Chevy Silverado on Interstate 10 near the 658 mile marker around 12:37 p.m. for a traffic violation. Sgt. Thumann learned that the vehicle was traveling from Mexico to Houston.

Upon speaking with the driver, he said he became suspicious the man might have been involved in smuggling illegal narcotics. He was given consent to search the vehicle, so he deployed Kolt to conduct an exterior sweep.

When Kolt alerted to the possible presence of narcotics, they discovered the cocaine inside an oil pan. The net worth of the drugs was estimated at about $1 million.

The driver, 44-year-old Julio Yanez of Laredo, was arrested for felony cocaine possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.