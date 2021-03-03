$7.3M in illegal drugs seized in Fayette County

The driver, Luis Fonseca, 21, and his passenger, Armando Morales, 28, of Eagle Pass, were both arrested for felony drug possession.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Deputies in Fayette County seized more than 50 pounds of meth and 22 pounds of cocaine from a pickup truck on Interstate 10 on Tuesday. The drugs are worth an estimated $7.3 million.

The driver, Luis Fonseca, 21, and his passenger, Armando Morales, 28, of Eagle Pass, were both arrested for felony drug possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 partner Kolt stopped a Dodge truck around 11:55 a.m. for a traffic violation.

After speaking with Fonseca, Sgt. Thumann became suspicious the truck was involved in narcotics smuggling. Kolt was deployed and alerted to a compartment on the tailgate of the truck, where the drugs were reportedly located.