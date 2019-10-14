AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating after a teen was killed in a shooting in East Austin early Oct. 14.

The shooting happened just before midnight near Fiesta Street and Lyons Road near Boggy Creek. The Austin Police Department told KVUE's Kalyn Norwood that a teen died in the shooting.

APD said there could be two suspects. Police do not have anyone in custody in connection to the shooting.

"At this time it's at the beginning stages of the investigation and they're looking into every aspect right now," said Demitri Hobbs with the APD.

KVUE Crime Files - The Yogurt Shop Murders Broadcast Special

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

‘No one's given me the time of day.’ | Circle K gas customer frustrated over diesel mishap that cost her over $1,000

Family mourns father of 3 and veteran killed in Pflugerville crash

Donald Glover says ACL Fest Weekend 2 was his 'last show' as Childish Gambino