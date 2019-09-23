AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a SWAT callout regarding a barricaded subject, APD said Sunday.

Austin SWAT responded to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of E. Anderson Lane due to a barricaded subject, according to the department's twitter.

APD told KVUE a male assaulted a family member and that there were weapons involved in the assault.

Residents in building 16 of the apartment were evacuated and were told they wouldn't be able to return for a while, APD told KVUE.

KVUE captured the footage of gun shots being fired on the complex grounds.

KVUE viewer Bobby Williams also caught the interaction on camera, where Austin PD can be heard trying to make contact with someone and shots being fired.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

