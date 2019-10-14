PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A Round Rock family is mourning the loss of 32-year-old David Germick, the driver who died in a crash in Pflugerville on October 10.

Germick's family told KVUE that he was a war veteran who served in four combat tour deployments as an Army paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division.

Sarah Germick

But the family said he will also be remembered for being a loving family man.

"He loved his family," said Amanda Mohrman, Germick's sister in law. "He was a war hero, he was a good cook ... a Harry Potter nerd, he was the most loving husband and the best father."

Tammy Wardle, a close family friend, said Germick's wife and kids were his life.

"Everything was about his family," said Wardle. "David was the strength for everyone in this family."

David was married to Sarah Germick. Mohrman said they had love at first sight.

“He was the love of her life," said Mohrman, “She knew he was the one before – I mean on the first date."

Sarah Germick

Police said the crash happened happened at Pecan Street and State Highway 130 around 3:11 p.m.

David Germick was heading west on Pecan Street over SH 130 when he struck the protective barrier on the bridge, ejecting David, who died at the scene.

David's family said he was delivering packages for FedEx and driving a FedEx truck when it happened.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"There's just a lot of questions that have been left unanswered," said Mohrman, "David was the safest driver on the planet."

Sarah Germick

Mohrman started a GoFundMe which as of Sunday night, has raised nearly $14,000 for funeral expenses.

“We’ve just been blown away by the generosity," said Mohrman. "I've been getting messages from strangers wanting to reach out."

Mohrman said the funeral arrangements are still being worked out, but there will likely be a military service.

