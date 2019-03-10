AUSTIN, Texas — The video above was published when the two Austin officers were fired.

The City of Austin has settled a lawsuit filed by a man who was stunned by Austin police officers in 2018, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Criminal charges were filed against the two officers involved in the incident before the Austin Police Department fired them. The lawsuit was filed in September 2018.

On Oct. 3, Austin City Council members approved a $75,000 settlement to resolve that lawsuit, the Statesman reported.

In February 2018, officers said a man identified as Quentin Perkins was in a crowd during a shooting. The officers – identified as Robert Pfaff and Donald Petraitis – said that Perkins walked away from them as they ordered him to the ground. The officers' body cameras show that Perkins was on his knees with his hands in the air when one of them tased him, however.

In December 2018, the jury in the trial found the officers not guilty of using excessive force after deliberating for almost six hours.

The officers continued to face disciplinary action by the APD before they were fired in March 2019.

