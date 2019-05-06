AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputy is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot off Burnet Road Wednesday afternoon.

The TCSO told KVUE that deputies were serving a warrant at a probation office at 10409 Burnet Road at 1:22 p.m. The suspect attempted to flee in a vehicle and hit a deputy as he was crossing the parking lot.

TCSO said the deputy is at a local hospital in stable condition but is under examination.

The suspect is in custody. The incident is being investigated as a possible intentional act based on eyewitness testimony and statements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

