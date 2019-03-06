AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is holding a unique summer camp this year for kids in the area.

The 'Junior Deputy camp' will let kids hang out in courtrooms, check for speeders and learn how to roll out spike strips.

You can find out how to sign your kids up for the summer camp by clicking here.

