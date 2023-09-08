Austin police arrest man believed to be behind South Austin bank robberies

Brian Galarza has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) has arrested a man suspected of being behind a pair of bank robberies in South Austin last month.

Police arrested 35-year-old Brian Galarza on Wednesday and charged him with three counts of robbery by threat, as he is accused of robbing two Wells Fargo banks on Aug. 25 and Aug. 29, respectively.

On Aug. 25, police say Galarza walked into the Wells Fargo at 1825 South Pleasant Valley Road at around 4:30 p.m. and showed the teller a note demanding money. He then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Then, on Aug. 29, police say Galarza walked into a Wells Fargo at 2326 South Congress Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. He used the same tactic, presenting a note to the teller demanding money. Surveillance video enabled police to link Galarza to the robbery that occurred on Aug. 25, as he was dressed in the same clothing.