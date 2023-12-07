Austin police searching for man accused of robbing two Wells Fargo banks in South Austin

The robberies occurred within four days of each other, 2.5 miles apart.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a man they believe to be behind a pair of bank robberies in South Austin last week.

According to the APD Robbery Unit, the suspect is wanted for robbing two Wells Fargo banks on Aug. 25 and Aug. 29, respectively.

On Aug. 25, the suspect walked into the Wells Fargo at 1825 South Pleasant Valley Road at around 4:30 p.m. and showed the teller a note demanding money, before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Then, on Aug. 29, the suspect walked into a Wells Fargo at 2326 South Congress Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. The suspect used the same tactic, presenting a note to the teller demanding money. Surveillance video enabled police to link the suspect to the robbery that occurred on Aug. 25, as he was dressed in the same clothing.

The suspect has been described by APD as:

White or Hispanic male

Medium build

Large tattoo across the throat and a tattoo on right wrist

Last seen wearing a white sun hat, a surgical mask, dark gray sweatpants, a gray long sleeve t-shirt, white Nike Air Jordan sneakers and a gray neck gaiter. The t-shirt had the print “popeye” and “1929” on the chest, and "heavyweight champion of the world" on the back.