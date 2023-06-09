Jewelry store owner speaks out after robbery at gunpoint inside his Lakeline Mall store

Police are still searching for the suspects. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help to find three suspects who robbed a jewelry store located inside Lakeline Mall.

"Please, somebody help! Please, somebody help!" screamed jewelry store owner Sam Baig as three men ran out of Lakeline Mall after robbing his business at gunpoint.

"I was feeling terrible. You know, what's going on? You know, how, why people are doing this type of things?" Baig told KVUE.

The robbery happened inside his jewelry store while the mall was open, at around 7 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Baig has cameras all over the store, so you can see video of the men running in, faces covered and guns in hand, immediately pointing their weapons at Baig and his employee.

"They just say, you know, 'Just don't move,'" Baig said.

Baig said the men forced them into the back of the store.

"They're holding the gun on us, and then they put us down on the floor. And the third guy was just putting us stuff in the bag," Baig said.

Baig said the suspects wiped the showcase in the back clean, taking cash, Rolex watches and very expensive diamond pieces.

While the men made their big escape through the mall, up the escalators, video shows they fired shots into the ceiling. Baig said families with children were around. Police said no one was hurt.

"The police should figure out something, or maybe they need to get more cops and more security, or the mall need more security, or the mall might need police who can arrange security who can carry guns in this type of situation," Baig said.

He wants extra security not just for him but for shoppers. His business is surrounded by children activities and stores.

He said his small business has been in the mall for 15 years, but with no money to afford insurance, restocking and keeping his precious jewelry store open will be hard.

APD Robbery Detectives would like to speak with any witnesses who may have seen the suspects arriving or leaving the mall.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Suspect No. 1 is described as:

Approximately 20 to 30 years of age

5 feet, 7 inches tall

200-250 pounds

He was armed with a tan handgun, and carrying an oversized tan bag.

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black jeans, a black balaclava, red and black gloves, and white shoes.

Suspect No. 2 is described as:

Approximately 20 to 30 years of age

5 feet, 8 inches tall

Medium build

Mustache

He was armed with a black handgun.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve undershirt, a black short-sleeve shirt, a black ball cap, a black gaiter, black pants, black gloves, and black shoes.

Suspect No. 3 is described as:

Approximately 20 to 30 years of age

5 feet, 6 inches tall

Medium build

He was last seen wearing a black-long sleeve undershirt, a black short-sleeve shirt, a black ball cap, a black gaiter, black pants, black gloves and black shoes.

