Manor police searching for 2 suspects in alleged armed robbery

The incident occurred at 102 E. Boyce St. Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Manor Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating two suspects believed to be behind an armed robbery that occurred Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Saturday. Surveillance cameras were able to capture images of two suspects walking into a business at 102 E. Boyce St. and brandishing a gun at a cashier. Cameras also caught the pair walking around the area about 30 minutes prior to the robbery.

Not much information is known about the suspects, but police describe one as being in his mid-20's and the other being older.

Police are asking residents of Downtown Manor to check their cameras. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Manor Police Department by calling 512-272-8177 or emailing police@manortx.gov and asking for Det. Krumpfer. Anyone who submits a tip may do so anonymously.