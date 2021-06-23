1 injured in shooting on Duval Street

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, police were still looking for the suspect.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Duval Street near East St. John's Avenue, west of Interstate 35 and the Denny's.

As of 5 a.m., KVUE has confirmed that one man was injured and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.