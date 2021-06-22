ATCEMS responds to multiple fall injuries, one fatal, at local natural areas

Officials responded to separate incidents at the Barton Creek Greenbelt and at Pace Bend Park.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to multiple traumatic injuries related to falls at local parks on Tuesday.

The first happened on 4509 Grisham Trail, or Pace Bend Park, around 12:22 p.m.

STAR Flight took one adult to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries after they reportedly jumped into the water from a cliff.

The second incident happened around 7:14 p.m. ATCEMS got a call from the 1500 block of Spyglass Drive, near the Barton Creek Greenbelt.

Medics said the patient reportedly fell about 30 feet and was not conscious. Witnesses said CPR was in progress as rescuers were attempting to locate them. Once medics arrived, they soon determined the patient was pulseless and apneic and they began resuscitation efforts.

ATCEMS reported STAR Flight also responded and was inserting their rescuer through a "dynamic hoist operation." However, officials reported that person was pronounced dead before 8 p.m.

Medics said this scene will be handed over to the Austin Police Department.