Austin police investigating homicide on Pecan Springs Road

Austin police got a call for a possible shooting or stabbing on Pecan Springs Road near Manor Road on Sunday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Pecan Springs Road Sunday morning.

In a press briefing Sunday, APD Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said officers got a call of a possible shooting or stabbing in the 2900 block of Pecan Springs Road at 7:56 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the scene, there were "multiple personnel on scene."

Hobbs said officers started CPR on one person, and one person was transported and died on the way to a hospital. As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, one person was in surgery.

Hobbs said the incident looked like it started as a home invasion. He said there were several people involved, but police don't know how many. He also said it appeared the victim who died was possibly stabbed but "we don't know any further than that right now."

"It's really ongoing and evolving and more detectives are coming in to take a look at it since it involved so many people," Hobbs said. "We don't know the full extent of it. We know [there were] people in the home, people outside, everywhere."

Hobbs said it's not known at this time if the people involved knew each other.

