Saharan dust to decrease air quality in Central Texas

As dust from the Sahara moves inland, air quality decreases.

AUSTIN, Texas — It is that time of the year when dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa makes the 5,000-mile trek across the Atlantic Ocean by the trade winds.

This happens when dust storms take shape over the desert and dust is then elevated. This creates the Saharan Air Layer, or SAL, which is a 2 to 2.5-mile thick layer of air about one mile above the surface. The trade winds then pick up that dust and transport it towards North America. The warm, dry air is associated with a stable atmosphere and lower tropical activity.

This does not look like a dust storm. This is rather dust particles high up in the atmosphere. A ridge of high pressure is helping steer this dust into the Gulf states and inland over the weekend.

The most notable difference will be a hazy horizon. The added particles in the atmosphere will provide vibrant sunrises and sunsets this weekend.

However, when there is consistent dust in our air, air quality decreases. Air quality is forecast to be "orange" for Saturday. This means it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups to spend prolonged periods of time outdoors. People with respiratory issues such as asthma or people with heart and lung disease should reduce time outdoors. Some sensitive to dust may even experience allergy-like symptoms such as itchy throat, nose and eyes. Some may not be impacted at all!

This is a look at sunrise on Friday morning. It was a bit hazy.