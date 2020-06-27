H-E-B updates purchasing limits, mostly on non-food items

You might have to get to the store early if you need paper towels or sanitizer.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B has once again updated its purchasing limits "to make sure all customers have access to products they need" amid a coronavirus surge and increased likelihood that Texans will be staying home after the state ordered all bars to close indefinitely.

The limits are mostly limited to non-food items. The only food limit that is in place at all H-E-B stores as of Saturday is brisket, of which customers can buy no more than two products.

Below is the list of current purchasing limits on other products:

Bath tissue multipack: 2

Bath tissue singles: 2

Paper towels: 2

Acetaminophen: 2 total (including baby, trial and travel sizes)

Acid controller/famotidine and pepcid, 50-count and larger: 1

Acid controller/famotidine and pepcid, smaller than 50-count: 2

Disinfecting/antibacterial sprays: 2

Disinfecting/antibacterial wipes: 2

Trial and travel-sized disinfecting and antibacterial sprays and wipes: 2

Hand sanitizer: 10

Hand soap: 4

Hydrogen peroxide: 2

Rubbing alcohol and swabs: 2

First aid and cleaning gloves: 2