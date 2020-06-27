H-E-B updates purchasing limits, mostly on non-food items

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B has once again updated its purchasing limits "to make sure all customers have access to products they need" amid a coronavirus surge and increased likelihood that Texans will be staying home after the state ordered all bars to close indefinitely.
The limits are mostly limited to non-food items. The only food limit that is in place at all H-E-B stores as of Saturday is brisket, of which customers can buy no more than two products.
Below is the list of current purchasing limits on other products:
- Bath tissue multipack: 2
- Bath tissue singles: 2
- Paper towels: 2
- Acetaminophen: 2 total (including baby, trial and travel sizes)
- Acid controller/famotidine and pepcid, 50-count and larger: 1
- Acid controller/famotidine and pepcid, smaller than 50-count: 2
- Disinfecting/antibacterial sprays: 2
- Disinfecting/antibacterial wipes: 2
- Trial and travel-sized disinfecting and antibacterial sprays and wipes: 2
- Hand sanitizer: 10
- Hand soap: 4
- Hydrogen peroxide: 2
- Rubbing alcohol and swabs: 2
- First aid and cleaning gloves: 2
More information can be found here.