Police investigating homicide in East Austin; suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — Police have launched an investigation after a homicide in East Austin on Wednesday night.

Officers were on the scene of the incident at Airport Boulevard and Gunter Street, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said a suspect is in custody and there is no further danger to the community.

No further details are available at this time.

