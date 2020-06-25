Police investigating homicide in East Austin; suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — Police have launched an investigation after a homicide in East Austin on Wednesday night.
Officers were on the scene of the incident at Airport Boulevard and Gunter Street, the Austin Police Department said.
Police said a suspect is in custody and there is no further danger to the community.
No further details are available at this time.
