UPDATE: Austin police believe woman found dead in car was killed in a road rage altercation

The incident happened along East Stassney Lane in South Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday night, Jan. 6.

APD received a call around 8:40 p.m. reporting shots fired and a car crash in the 500 block of East Stassney Lane. That's in South Austin.

APD arrived at the scene and found a crashed vehicle in the 700 or 800 block of Stassney. Inside was a woman with "obvious trauma," according to APD Officer Lee Knouse.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene 10 minutes later at 8:50 p.m. Knouse said the woman was in her early 20s. She was not identified Friday night as the family had not yet been notified.

Watch the full press conference here:

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene.

On Jan. 11, police identified her as 22-year-old Elizabeth Lopez. Police believe she was killed in an apparent road rage incident. They are looking for the driver of a light-colored sedan.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police immediately. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin's second homicide of 2023.