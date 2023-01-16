Three Austin police officers shoot, kill shooter in West Sixth Street shooting

The body camera and audio footage regarding the incident will be available to view in the coming ten working days.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Three police officers shot and killed a shooter involved in a West Sixth Street shooting late Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning.

At 11:33 p.m. on Jan. 15, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a 911 call stating that someone had been shot at the intersection of Fifth and Guadalupe streets. A second call was received by dispatchers at 11:34 p.m. to the 300 block of West Sixth Street stating that multiple shots had gone off and people were running away.

Officers began arriving to the scene at 11:35 p.m. to locate a victim of the shooting and to find any other victims affected by the incident. At 11:36 p.m., an update was received by dispatchers that someone in the area had been shot but APD had not been able to locate the victim at the time of the update. The call did indicate that the shooter was last seen in the West Sixth Street area.

The shooting victim was located with non life-threatening injuries two minutes later, leading officers and EMS to treat the injuries the man had incurred.

By 11:43 p.m., three officers located the shooter and approached him in one of the cruisers APD uses in the downtown area. When officers approached, they discovered that the shooter still had a gun and directed him to drop his weapon, according to the APD Chief of Police Joseph Chacon.

The shooter began running on foot, leading one of the officers to leave the vehicle and follow on foot. According to Chacon, the shooter was told multiple times to drop his weapon during the chase.

Shortly after, officers fired shots toward the shooter and the man fell to the ground. Officers reported that the shooter had been "detained" and the weapon was in their possession. EMS began performing life saving measures on the man before transporting him to a local hospital.

The shooter was later pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Chacon stated that there were many people on foot and that it was "a very, very active area despite the late hour," but no one else was injured.

All three of the officers involved have been placed on administrative duty per the APD's policy. The body camera and audio footage regarding the incident will be available to view in the coming ten working days.

Two investigations will occur, an administrative and criminal, to help determine what occurred in the incident. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.