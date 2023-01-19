Round Rock police investigating after dead male found while responding to shooting call

Police are on scene at South A.W. Grimes Boulevard.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found Thursday evening at the Red Hill Villas.

Police responded to the area of 1401 South A.W. Grimes Boulevard after receiving a call reporting a shooting around 9 p.m.

Officials located a dead male on scene, adding that another male involved remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The department said there is no current danger to the public and that it was an isolated incident between two males.

No arrests have been made as of Friday evening and an investigation is ongoing between Round Rock police and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

No further information was immediately available.