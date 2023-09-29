Austin police searching for suspect accused of robbing same bank twice

The Austin Police Department says the suspect robbed the A+ Federal Credit Union off of Highway 290 twice since June.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is requesting the public's help in looking for a suspect who they believe robbed the same A+ Federal Credit Union in northeast Austin twice.

The first robbery occurred on June 21 just before 12:30 p.m., while the second happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

According to APD, the suspect approached the bank teller and demanded money before threatening to shoot them. In each case, he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. APD detectives are unclear if he was actually armed or if he was traveling in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as:

Approximately between 16 and 22-years-old

Between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6

Thin build

Long dreads or twists that go past his nose in length

In the June incident, he was spotted wearing grey cargo-style pants that could be sweatpants, a black or very dark-colored hoodie with a front pocket pouch, a solid red hat, a purple and pink marbling/swirl designed facemask, white tennis shoes and a dark backpack.

In the September incident, he was wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, a white UT Longhorns visor, red shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. A tip may be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.