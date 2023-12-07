Austin police seeking trio of suspects wanted for alleged robbery at Lakeline Mall

The robbery happened at a jewelry store between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is seeking the public's assistance in locating three people believed to be behind a robbery that happened at a jewelry store at Lakeline Mall on Aug. 30.

According to APD, the three male suspects entered the store between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., aggressively brandishing handguns and threatening employees. The three stole an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry and fired several shots as they left the store. No one was injured in the incident.

Suspect one is described as:

A man

Approximately 20 to 30 years of age

5 feet, 7 inches tall

200 pounds to 250 pounds

He was armed with a tan handgun and carrying an oversized tan bag.

Last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black jeans, a black balaclava, red and black gloves and white shoes.

Suspect two is described as:

A man

Approximately 20 to 30 years of age

5 feet, 8 inches tall

Medium build

Mustache

He was armed with a black handgun.

Last seen wearing a black long-sleeve undershirt, a black short-sleeve shirt, a black ball cap, a black gaiter, black pants, black gloves and black shoes.

Suspect three is described as:

A man

Approximately 20 to 30 years of age

5 feet, 6 inches tall

Medium build

Last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, a black balaclava, white shoes, black gym bag and a black backpack.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. A tip may be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.