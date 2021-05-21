Alleged Austin drug dealer indicted in fatal overdose case

The man is accused of selling a controlled substance containing fentanyl.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man on Friday was arrested after allegedly selling a controlled substance containing fentanyl, which resulted in an overdose death in December of last year.

A five-count indictment was revealed for Jean Claude Anthony Meama-Kajue, 27, with one count of distribution of a controlled substance containing fentanyl resulting in death and four counts of distribution of a controlled substance containing fentanyl. If convicted, he will face between 20 years and life in federal prison for the drug charge resulting in death and up to 20 years for each of the remaining charges.

Meama-Kajue allegedly sold the drug to an individual on Dec. 13, 2020. That person died after consuming the narcotic. The indictment also alleges that Meama-Kajue distributed a controlled substance containing fentanyl on four separate occasions in Austin earlier this year.

The man remains in federal custody as of Friday. His first appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Lane in Austin.

The indictment was announced Friday by U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff, Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Houston Field Office, Acting Pflugerville Police Chief Jason Smith and Cedar Park Police Chief Mike Harmon.