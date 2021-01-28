How many homeless people lived in Austin on one day in 2021

A coalition counted the number of homeless people in Austin for one day in 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, a coalition counts how many homeless people there are within the city limits in order to get an estimate of the population in Austin.

On Jan. 28, 2021, the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, or ECHO, conducted the count. The results found that an estimated 3,160 people experienced homelessness in Austin and Travis County.

"This includes 2,238 people living unsheltered in tents, cars, abandoned buildings, and other places not meant for human habitation, as well as 922 people either in traditional congregate shelter or temporary non-congregate shelter in the form of Protective Lodges (ProLodges) set up by the City of Austin in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," ECHO said in a press release May 21.

To be exact, 713 people on that day were sleeping in shelters or transitional housing while 209 people were sleeping in the ProLodges.

ECHO said that the number of people experiencing homelessness has "remained relatively constant."

In 2019, the one-day count estimated that 3,024 homeless people were in Austin, while in 2020, the count estimated that there were 3,194 homeless people.

Almost 70% of the homeless population in Austin are people who are living with a disability. Fifty-one percent are chronically homeless, 41% are domestic violence survivors and 34% of the population are families with children.

Black people and veterans are also overrepresented in the estimated population, ECHO found.

Typically, ECHO has volunteers go out into the community to count people experiencing homelessness. This year, due to COVID-19 concerns, ECHO said it used data from a local Homeless Management Information System to estimate how many homeless people there were that day.