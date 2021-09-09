We Are Blood joins nation's first emergency blood reserve

We Are Blood has joined a coalition of nonprofit blood centers from five states to help build a reserve of blood donations for critical-need scenarios.

AUSTIN, Texas — We Are Blood announced Thursday it had joined a "first-in-the-nation partnership to prepare the community for emergency situations."

The partnership with the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) – which is made up of seven blood centers from five states – comes amid a blood donation shortage, the organization said. We Are Blood has committed to BERC to help with additional blood donations to be held in reserve for any critical-need scenario, like a mass shooting or natural disaster.

“Communities across the nation and in Central Texas have experienced long-term, sustained blood donation shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nick Canedo, vice president of Community Engagement at We Are Blood. “Shortages put our communities at risk, especially when enduring tragedies like the mass shooting in downtown Austin last June.”

Other nonprofit blood centers included in the partnership are: Oklahoma Blood Institute, California’s Houchin Community Blood Bank, The Community Blood Center in Wisconsin, Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and Carter BloodCare.

“There is always a need for blood in our community,” added Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Jasper Brown. “It’s not just the car accidents or traumatic injuries–there are unforeseen tragedies and events that occur when people need blood to be replaced so there is a need for blood donation and an adequate blood supply all year long.”

Austin's Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon stressed the importance of blood donors

“We are urgently in need of blood donors, especially during this pandemic. Please donate as often as you’re able to and encourage friends and family to do the same,” Chacon said.

To donate blood, you can sign up at any one of three area donor centers or at a mobile blood drive. Appointments are mandatory. You can also check locations for hours and days of operation by clicking here.