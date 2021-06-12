Blood donations needed in wake of mass shooting on Sixth Street | How you can help

AUSTIN, Texas — The We Are Blood community blood provider is asking for your help following the mass shooting on Sixth Street in Downtown Austin.
Their blood and platelet donations were being used Saturday to treat patients who were injured in the overnight shooting. They serve more than 40 medical centers in Central Texas.
The community blood provider says they need help replenishing their blood supply.
WANT TO HELP?: Tap here to make an appointment.
Appointments are already full at their North Lamar Boulevard and Round Rock blood centers, but they are encouraging those with appointments to keep them.
“We will need everyone's assistance to replenish the community blood supply. We are grateful to our community of donors for helping to save lives today and for all who will help our community recover,” the community center posted on its Instagram account.
They are encouraging those who can donate to continue to do so into the next week.
Here are the hours for the three community centers:
NORTH LAMAR
- 4300 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78756
- 512-206-1266
HOURS: Monday, Wednesday and Friday they are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday, they are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, they are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
ROUND ROCK
- 2132 N. Mays, Suite 900, Round Rock, TX 78664
- 512-206-1266
HOURS: Monday, Wednesday and Friday they are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday they are open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are closed Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.
SOUTH AUSTIN
- 3100 W. Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78748
- 512-206-1266
HOURS: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday they are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday they are open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are closed Monday, Tuesday and Saturday.