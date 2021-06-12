Blood donations needed in wake of mass shooting on Sixth Street | How you can help

The We Are Blood community blood center says their blood and platelet donations were being used to treat patients who were injured in the overnight shooting.

Their blood and platelet donations were being used Saturday to treat patients who were injured in the overnight shooting. They serve more than 40 medical centers in Central Texas.

The community blood provider says they need help replenishing their blood supply.

WANT TO HELP?: Tap here to make an appointment.

Appointments are already full at their North Lamar Boulevard and Round Rock blood centers, but they are encouraging those with appointments to keep them.

“We will need everyone's assistance to replenish the community blood supply. We are grateful to our community of donors for helping to save lives today and for all who will help our community recover,” the community center posted on its Instagram account.

They are encouraging those who can donate to continue to do so into the next week.

Here are the hours for the three community centers:

NORTH LAMAR

4300 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78756

512-206-1266

HOURS: Monday, Wednesday and Friday they are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday, they are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, they are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

ROUND ROCK

2132 N. Mays, Suite 900, Round Rock, TX 78664

512-206-1266

HOURS: Monday, Wednesday and Friday they are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday they are open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are closed Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

SOUTH AUSTIN

3100 W. Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78748

512-206-1266