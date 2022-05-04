A portion of the Round Rock Express' opening day ticket proceeds will go toward tornado relief

"When something happens in our community, we're the first to stand up," Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — As Round Rock residents continue to recover after tornadoes hit the city on March 21, the Round Rock Express is giving back to the community on opening day of the 2022 season.

Chris Almendarez, president of the Round Rock Express, joined KVUE Daybreak's Yvonne Nava to discuss the fundraiser the team is hosting, as well as what fans can expect from this season.

Below is an abridged transcript of Nava's interview with Almendarez.

Chris Almendarez: "This is always the excitement of opening day and coming out. And you know, look, one of the things that's great about Dell Diamond, the Round Rock Express, is when something happens in our community, we're the first to stand up. And so, you know, we partnered with the mayor and the [Greater] Round Rock [Community] Foundation and, you know, part of the proceeds of the tickets today [April 5] will go towards the tornado relief. And that's using the #RoundRockStrong code."

Yvonne Nava: This will be the team's second season back with the Rangers. How is that partnership going?

Almendarez: "You know, it's good. One of the things, you know, this is my 13th year with the team. And so, the first 10 years were with the Rangers. So, we had a great relationship with those guys. Major League Baseball came in and kind of changed the way that they're looking at minor leagues and they put us back, basically assigned us back with the Rangers, so we're excited. Jon Daniels and the guys that we work with – Josh Bonifay is our new form director. So, looking forward to working with these guys and seeing the players are going to bring that to their knowledge."

Nava: Baseball runs deep in your family. I mean, you're a proud papa. Let's talk a little bit just about your son.

Almendarez: "You know, Chase worked for us the last three years after he graduated, played at Round Rock High School. But now he's the head baseball coach at Huston-Tilton University. And it's fun – they're actually playing here Saturday, April 16. We're going to host their Huston-Tilton Senior Day here, so we're excited for that. But yeah, definitely a proud pop."

Nava: This season, what else are you most excited for? There's just so much for the fans. There's so much for families to enjoy. What kind of attractions can we look forward to?

Almendarez: "I think just getting back out and playing baseball. You know, this is the first time in a couple of years that it's, you know, the season is, we're going to get a full season. And they've actually extended the season by five extra home games. So, look, we're going to go deep into September. And, you know, just looking around, we've got some new things here at Dell Diamond. We've got a boxcar terrace, kind of a party area for social space and for folks to come out. Cork and Barrell, we've got some new restaurants. It's just going to be fun. I think when people walk into Dell Diamond, one of the things they can expect is it's going to be a great time and great baseball."

Nava: Speaking of the players, Cole Winn is pitching, Sam Huff, catcher – considered two of the Rangers' top prospects. What's that going to be like having them as part of the team?

Almendarez: "I think it starts with the Rangers. You know, a lot of the guys that they signed this year, a lot of, you know – Corey Seager and some of the top talent – it kind of trickles down to us. So, when you get guys like Cole Winn and Sam Huff and some of these kids, it's an opportunity to watch them play, grow in front of our eyes.

And then, look, Yvonne: one of the best things about my job is when those kids get the call up to the big leagues. So, on those days, I'm not the guy that makes the decision, but I'm the guy that gets to get the email. And so, a lot of those days, I want to make sure I'm in the clubhouse when the coach, you know, says, 'Hey, you're going to the big leagues.'"

