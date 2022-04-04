Georgetown police launch investigation into a group of middle school students

Very few details are known about the nature of the incident due to the students’ age.

Example video title will go here for this video

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department has announced an investigation into an “off-campus” incident involving multiple Benold Middle School students.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, the department said work is underway to understand what the incident is and who it involves.

“[We are] aware of and actively investigating the incident that occurred recently involving juveniles. We are sensitive to the significant community concern and understandable interest in this incident,” the statement said.

Citing age-related protection laws, the statement offered little in the way of details on the nature of the incident, how many students were involved, or what consequences may be faced.

“Due to the fact that everyone involved in the incident are juveniles, the Georgetown Police Department is prohibited by law from sharing any details or updates on the case,” the statement said.

KVUE News will continue to follow the story as more details become available. KVUE has also reached out to the district for a statement. This story will be updated if one is received.