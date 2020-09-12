Rangers officially moving Triple-A franchise to Round Rock Express

The Rangers' Triple-A club was in Nashville the last two years while the Astros' club took over Round Rock Express.

It's part of Major League Baseball's new player development structure, which will be effective in the 2021 season. This comes after the Houston Astros decided to move its Triple-A franchise to Sugar Land in order to have their Triple-A players closer to home. The Astros will also acquire majority ownership of the Sugar Land Skeeters.

The Rangers have invited the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, the High-A Hickory Crawdads and Low-A Down East Wood Ducks in the 2021 season as well.

The Rangers' Triple-A club was in Nashville the last two years while the Astros' club took over Round Rock Express.

"The Round Rock Express is excited about the opportunity to reunite with the Texas Rangers organization as their Triple-A affiliate," said Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez in a statement. "We have an outstanding relationship with the Rangers ownership and front office after spending eight great seasons as the team’s top affiliate from 2011-2018."