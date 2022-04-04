New lawsuit accuses Round Rock ISD trustee of misconduct and incompetence

Danielle Weston was elected to her post on November 2020. She walked out of a meeting last September related to the district’s vote on mask mandates.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A lawsuit has been filed in a Williamson County district court against Round Rock ISD Trustee Danielle Weston. The 26-page suit goes into many details involving Weston’s abrupt walkout during a September 2021 meeting where the board was set to discuss and vote on extending the district’s mask use policy.

Subsequent events and official district communications are also highlighted in the lawsuit which the man suing Weston says are proof she engaged in official misconduct.

The petitioner, Joseph McCullough, is the Williamson County resident behind the lawsuit and says Weston engaged in “intentional, unlawful behavior relating to official duties by an elected official.” He adds that Weston’s alleged misconduct includes bribery and a pay-to-play scheme to benefit her donors.

McCullough is calling for a judge to step in and remove Weston, currently elected to Place 7 on the board, from her post if she’s found to have committed official misconduct. In the meantime he’s asking the court to temporarily suspend Weston pending the outcome of the trial.

In an advisory to the press, McCullough announced he’s currently unwilling to be interviewed and insists the language in the petition be used as his official statement.

KVUE News has reached out to the Round Rock Independent School District for comment, this is a developing story and we will continue to update this story as more information become available.