'Our Future': Meet Aanyah Abdullah

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Aanyah Abdullah is midway through her junior year at Westwood High School. She’s involved with the Warrior Pride Dance Team, enjoys the arts and spends a great deal of her free time helping others. That’s something she’s been doing for a long time.

"It was something that allowed me to get a much bigger perspective of individuals apart from me," she said. "I think it was very important do see the needs of individuals beyond me and just learning to accept people."

Aanyah founded the Project Empowerment website, which helps foster empathy and courage in young children. She’s a big anti-bullying advocate.

“When we take an approach where we show more kindness and more patience with individuals who are bullying rather than trying to fight back, I think that can often make a bigger difference,” she said.

Aanyah hopes to grow Project Empowerment in the future. She also plans to attend college after graduation next year and study medicine.

“I want to be able to go to college to study to be a neonatologist because I've always enjoyed working with kids and I really enjoy the medical profession,” she said.

