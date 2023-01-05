Austin nonprofit hosts fundraiser to give foster kids instruments, music lessons

The fundraiser will feature a Rock Hall of Fame legend and former American Idol contestant.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin nonprofit A Chance to Rock, which works to get instruments and music lessons in the hands of foster kids, is hosting a major fundraiser Monday.

The organization was started by the owner of the Band Aid School of Music, James Mays. The nonprofit provides free, private music lessons on a weekly basis to those in the foster care system. Children have the opportunity to learn the piano, guitar, drums, voice lessons, bass and ukulele.

Following the weekly lessons, the children are able to put their skills into the spotlight "with multiple professionally organized stage performances each year, giving each and every child their own personal chance to rock," according to the nonprofit's website.

Mays said music can be a great way for everyone to express their feelings and heal. A Chance to Rock works to give kids in the foster care system an outlet.

One of the organized stage performances is at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 1. Taking place at Antone's Nightclub, the "A Chance to Collaborate" fundraiser will feature Zach Person and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Kathy Valentine from the Go-Go's. In addition to performances from Person and Valentine, there will be guest speakers sharing how the nonprofit has impacted their lives.

In addition to the Band Aid School of Music, three other schools are helping kids have the outlet of music:

Tickets for the event are "pay what you can," but the suggested fee is $25. Tickets for attendees can be found on the nonprofit's website.

