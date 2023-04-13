Nonverbal teen with special needs searching for a family to connect with

Micah is a 14-year-old boy who is nonverbal with autism. He loves nature, swinging, snacks and animals.

AUSTIN, Texas — Typically, for KVUE's weekly Forever Family segments, we feature a new child in the Texas foster care system in hopes of getting them more visibility for potential adoption.

But sometimes, we also check back in with children who we've already featured who are still waiting for their chance to find a permanent home.

Micah is 14 years old and is still in need of a forever family. KVUE's Hannah Rucker first visited him at his group home over a year ago and decided to check back in. He's still living in the same group home in the Central Texas area.

When Micah first wakes up in the morning, he immediately walks over to comb through the trees in search of the perfect stick to carry around with him on his adventures.

Micah is nonverbal with autism, but he finds all kinds of ways to tell you what he's thinking.

He is a gentle spirit who loves being outside and who loves animals, puzzles, swinging on swing sets and eating snacks.

Micah would do best in an only child setting with parents or a parent who has knowledge about autism and can give him undivided attention.

To learn more about Micah or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

