'I want to be adopted really bad' | 15-year-old waiting for forever family

Alex loves makeup, he enjoys school, his favorite movie is "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and he would love to be adopted into a big family.

AUSTIN, Texas — While some children enter foster care at very young age, others – like 15-year-old Alex – enter into the system in their teen years.

Alex described why it was a challenging transition entering into foster care later in life.

“Its very hard getting taken away from your family that you’ve grew up with. It’s stressful," Alex said.

Alex uses he/him pronouns. He loves makeup and finding different ways to express himself with different styles.

"I’m a very emotional person. And I can't really say what I feel, so I just put it on my face. I just decorate myself," Alex said.

Alex wants to be a cosmetologist when he grows up, which is why he and KVUE's Hannah Rucker spent the day with Crystal from Lucent Crystal Beauty.

Crystal was so kind and took the time to share some wisdom about the business with Alex.

"I would love to have my own makeup line someday," Alex said.

Alex said he wants nothing more than to have a forever family, including some siblings.

“I really don’t want to be in foster care anymore. I want to be adopted really bad. Because I’ve been through lots of stuff," Alex said. "And I just hope I can find a mom and a dad that will care about me. I hope I have like, a big brother, maybe like big sister, little sister maybe, so I can take care of them."

To learn more about Alex or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

