KVUE's Quita Culpepper, Tony Plohetski among 'Best of Austin'

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Chronicle's 32nd annual "Best of Austin" list is out now! This year, about 22,000 Austin Chronicle readers voted.

According to the Chronicle's "All-Time Winners" list, the place with the most awards over the last three decades is Barton Springs Pool, with a whopping 68 awards. KVUE also made the top 10 for all-time winners with 47 awards.

Wendy Prekas said of Culpepper, "She is so professional and personal at the same time." Jason Stanford joked of Plohetski's hard-hitting journalism, "It's never a good day when Tony G------ Plohetski calls you at work."

Culpepper has been a reporter and anchor with KVUE for more than 20 years. She first landed on Austin Chronicle's "Best of Austin" list in 1999 and has made the list many times since.

Plohetski has been with KVUE since 2013, and he has worked for KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman since 2000. Plohetski has received more than two dozen national and state journalism honors.

