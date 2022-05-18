Remotely-piloted robot deliveries rolling out in Austin

More than 25 merchants are using them in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — More businesses in the Austin area are starting to use remotely-piloted robot delivery.

One of the companies in Austin recently offering its service is COCO delivery based out of California. They deliver within two miles of a business.

"About 60% of deliveries are in dense urban markets, are within two miles or less, so it's a car we can take off the street, it's traffic we can reduce, it's emissions we can take out of the air," said Carl Hansen with COCO.



COCO has teamed up with 25 restaurants in the area. One of those is Aviator Pizza. Angel Marquez is the general manager. He said he has used it for about a month and things have been going well. The delivery charge is $5.

“It is pretty wicked, to be honest. To see them take off is pretty crazy,” said Marquez.

For a person to use the delivery, they can go through the restaurant's website. During the order, a person will submit their delivery address and a phone number so they can track the order and get a link to open the robot later.

COCO will also be notified once a person submits an order. They will assign a remote pilot to drive the robot.

Once the order is completed by the restaurant, they will scan a QR code, which opens the robot for the food to be placed in. Then the robot takes off. It goes 5 mph, and Marquez said the orders usually get there in about 15 minutes.

Once the order arrives, it gives the person an option on their phone to open the robot and get the food. A person takes the food and the transaction is done. The robot then shuttles off back to the restaurant.