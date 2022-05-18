Man hospitalized after shootout with law enforcement officers in Round Rock

The Round Rock Police Department, Austin PD and the Texas Department of Public Safety are all responding to the incident.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with Austin police officers and a trooper from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

In a press briefing late Wednesday night, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the incident began with DPS looking for an individual with multiple felony warrants, including some weapons-related charges. Troopers asked the Austin Police Department (APD) for help with surveillance and eventually bring the individual into custody.

Chacon went on to say that surveillance began just before 3 p.m. and continued for several hours. The suspect was in a vehicle were in an apartment complex and as it left, troopers used a tire-deflation device to flatten the suspect's tires in an attempt to disable the vehicle.

The suspect still reportedly managed to drive off on flat tires for some time before a wheel fell off. That's when the suspect was forced to pull into the parking lot of a Circle K store at around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of A.W. Grimes and Louis Henna Boulevard.

Austin officers monitored the progress of the vehicle but officers didn't approach. During the press conference, Chacon insisted there was no pursuit.

At that point, a DPS trooper pulled up near the suspect's vehicle in a marked unit and that's when Chacon said the suspect began firing at the unit.

UPDATE: Police shot and wounded a person after a chase from Austin. No other injuries reported at this time, officials say. https://t.co/cyP6SgUeBp — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) May 19, 2022

Since APD was nearby, those officers ran over and returned fire along with DPS injuring the suspect. First responders began life-saving measures before the man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Chacon said no officers or troopers were injured and that the Texas Rangers will be the leading agency in the investigation. The case will be referred to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office, with APD launching its own internal investigation with the Office of Police Oversight monitoring that investigation.

Five law enforcement officers were directly involved in the shootout. That includes four APD officers and one DPS troopers.

Of the APD officers involved:

One officer has two years of experience

One officer has 10 years of experience

And two officers have six years of experience

All officers will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

During the press conference, the chief said there are multiple sources of video including bodycam and helicopter footage which may be released at a later time, pending review from the Williamson County DA's Office.

This is a developing story. Continue following KVUE for the latest information.

