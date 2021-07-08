H-E-B school supply drive distribution at Delco Center Saturday

"You could just see that they feel so much more self-esteem by getting the supplies and not being behind from their fellow students."

AUSTIN, Texas — School starts for many students this week, and Saturday was a big day for many schools as they pick up their much-needed school supplies collected as part of the For the Children school supply drive.

Volunteers set up a drive-thru line at the Delco Activity Center to load up school supplies for thousands of students in our area.

It's difficult for many families in our area to afford the necessary basics for their children especially this year.

“There's tears in their eyes,” said David Sanchez with H-E-B. "The kids are excited. The kids’ faces light up when they see that big kid, and you could just see that they feel so much more esteem, self-esteem, by getting the supplies and not being behind from their fellow students. When they start that first day … it means a lot to them."

Around $40 will buy school supplies for 11 children. We are only at 30% of our fundraising goal this year.

“We are down, and that's obviously the impact of the community and how things are going economically,” said Sanchez. “If you have the means and you can help someone, you know, my motto all the time is – to one who is given, much, much is expected. So if you have the means, please reach out and help.”

The drive continues through Aug. 17. If you can help, please donate at any area H-E-B or at KVUE.com.