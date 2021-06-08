Austin-Travis County uses alert system to warn about COVID-19 as delta variant fuels surge

The message will urge people to wear a mask, get vaccinated and stay home if possible, to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County officials will use the Warn Central Texas system to alert residents about the worsening COVID-19 situation across the region on Saturday afternoon.

The message will urge people to wear a mask, get vaccinated and stay home if possible to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, Austin Public Health said.

“The situation is critical,” said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. “Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases. The public has to act now and help our we will face a catastrophe in our community that could have been avoided.”

The message will be sent around 12 p.m. on Aug. 7 via text message, phone call and email through the Warn Central Texas emergency notification system, the regional notification system that is used to alert the public of emergencies in the community and how they can stay safe.

The message follows the City and County elevating the COVID-19 risk level to Stage 5, the highest level, earlier this week.

“Hospital bed availability and critical care is extremely limited in our hospital systems, not just for COVID-19 patients, but for anyone who may need treatment,” said Dr. Walkes. “The community has to come together again and stave off disaster.”

Austin Public Health previously used the Warn Central Texas system in July of last year as the area experienced a large surge.

To sign up for alerts like this, click here.