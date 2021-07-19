KVUE proud to sponsor H-E-B's 32nd annual 'For The Children' school supply drive

KVUE, H-E-B and CapMetro are proud to support For the Children School Supplies Drive, which will be held on behalf of For The Children Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is proud to be partnering with H-E-B and CapMetro for the 32nd annual 'For The Children' school supply drive, and on a new initiative, "Stuff The Bus."

KVUE has supported H-E-B with this for 25 years.

For The Children, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides school supplies to children in the Central Texas area. Since it was created in 1989, For The Children has provided supplies to over 991,000 children. Serving over 64,000 students each year, the "For The Children" school supply drive raises money for the bulk purchase of supplies distributed directly to Austin elementary schools.

Currently serving 11 Austin area school districts, For the Children provides supplies for all elementary-age children that qualify for the federally funded free and reduced-price lunch program.

Customers can donate to the campaign at registers at participating H-E-B locations until Aug 11. The following stores are participating in the drive: all Austin locations, Buda, Dripping Springs, Elgin, Hutto, Kyle, Georgetown, Leander, Pflugerville, Round Rock and San Marcos.

This year, H-E-B will be hosting selective back-to-school sales opportunities at four locations. In partnership with CapMetro and For the Children, "Stuff The Bus" collection drives will take place in selected store parking lots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 24 and 31.

Capital Metro buses will be parked outside the selected H-E-Bs and customers will have the opportunity to place donated school supplies in the bus. For the Children will receive these donated supplies, and they will be distributed along with school supplies this year.

On July 24, Capital Metro buses will be present at the following locations:

H-E-B Austin, 14028 Northwest 183 (Lakeline)

H-E-B Austin, 8801 South Congress Avenue

On July 31, Capital Metro buses will be present at the following locations:

H-E-B Austin: 1000 East 41st Street (Hancock Center)

H-E-B Austin: 2508 East Riverside

Donate here to provide school supplies for children, or ask your H-E-B cashier at the register on how you can donate in person. Every kid deserves the tools for success.

The school supply drive in 2020 was able to raise $95,445 to provide supplies for kids, officials said. One-hundred percent of all donations go directly to the students. H-E-B said kids from 11 school districts within the Central Texas area received supplies on 2020's Distribution Day.

The schools told H-E-B they were very appreciative of donations this year, "as the need was greater than ever before."