Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail celebrates 50 years

The Trail Foundation celebrated the milestone with an event on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake celebrated a major milestone on Saturday!

The Trail Foundation held an event to celebrate 50 years of the trail. The event included live music and treats at Vic Mathias Shores.

The trail even received a generous birthday present from one fan. Sarah Samson donated $500 for trail improvements.

"I feel like that's not nearly enough. I moved here in '98 and like, when I discovered this trail, I mean, it's just amazing. I can go running, I can walk, I meet friends here," Samson said. "I just I don't want to move to any other city because of this trail. You don't find this in other cities!"

Samson said she didn't have much money when she moved to Austin, but now that she does, she wanted to do something special for the trail she loves so much.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube