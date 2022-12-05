x
Police investigating suspicious death in East Austin

A woman was found inside her home with a gunshot wound.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a suspicious death on Maple Avenue in East Austin.

At around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call from the victim's roommate. The roommate told police she found the victim at home with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim died inside her apartment after EMS tried to save her life. Officials have been able to rule out suicide as her cause of death.

"There's some suspicious activity going on there, so we went with a suspicious death," Officer Juan Asencio said. "Detectives are still working on this right now."

No additional information is available at this time.

