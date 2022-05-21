Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Austin

Police were called to Club Lobos just before 4 a.m., near Interstate 35 and East Rundberg Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Austin on Saturday.

A man was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Police have no details about a suspect at this time.

It’s believed a verbal altercation between two men led to the shooting. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-477-3588 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.

This is the 29th homicide of the year in Austin.