Austin Pets Alive! in need of assistance after flooding at its Parvo Puppy ICU

APA! said the ward is flooded with sewage water and it needs people to pick up parvo-negative dogs before 6 p.m. Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dogs at Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) need your help.

The shelter said Saturday evening that its Parvo Puppy ICU has flooded with sewage water and it needs people to pick up parvovirus-negative dogs before 6 p.m. Saturday.

If you are able to help by picking up a dog, fill out this form and head over to APA!, located at 1156 West Cesar Chavez. APA! needs people who are able to foster dogs for up to two weeks.

APA! said if you are unable to assist on Saturday, the shelter will also need help on Sunday. The shelter said you can go to the "Dog and Dash" section of its website to learn about short-term fostering.

APA! said if you are unable to help by fostering, it is always in need of volunteers and donations. Learn more about volunteering or donating by visiting APA!'s website.

