Austin Disaster Relief Network opening 2-day tornado survivor intake center in Elgin

The center will be open at the First Baptist Church in Elgin on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ELGIN, Texas — If you live in Elgin and were affected by the tornadoes that recently tore through Central Texas, the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) wants to help.

The ADRN is opening a two-day survivor intake center at the First Baptist Church Elgin to offer relief to those impacted by the tornadoes. Volunteers will offer emergency supplies and funds in the form of gift cards. Teams will also meet with survivors and help them take their first steps toward recovery.

The center will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on both days. The First Baptist Church is located at 205 W. Second Street in Elgin.

Individuals seeking ADRN's assistance will need to bring a photo ID, a copy of a recent utility bill and photos of the damage to their homes, including their residence's address number. Affected individuals can also call ADRN's Disaster Survivor Hotline at 512-806-0800 for information and assistance.

ADRN estimates that residents impacted by the tornadoes last month will need $2 million in financial support to rebuild and recover. ADRN volunteers have met with hundreds of families to assess emergency and long-term needs, and the nonprofit said it had already distributed $65,000 in emergency funds as of March 31.

For information on how you can submit property damages, as well as other resources that are available, click here.

