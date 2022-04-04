Man in custody after SWAT situation in southeast Austin

Officers responded to a situation in the 4500 block of East St. Elmo Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody after a SWAT situation in southeast Austin Monday morning.

At 7:10 a.m. Monday, the Austin Police Department said officers were on the scene in the 4500 block of East St. Elmo Road. At around 8:15 a.m., police confirmed to KVUE that a man assaulted his wife and she then ran out of the house with their 4-month-old child.

At that time, the man was still barricaded inside the home with a 4-year-old child. Police said the man had made statements to his wife that he would "possibly shoot it out with the police."

At around 8:30 a.m., the man surrendered to the police. He is now in custody, and police say the 4-year-old child is OK.

UPDATE: As @Austin_Police were providing media update on scene, the suspect (blue shirt) just got out of this black truck and surrendered to police. He’s now in custody. We’re told the 4-year-old is ok. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/obWtpvzh0X — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) April 4, 2022

Residents of the area were evacuated during the SWAT situation. All other Austin residents were asked to avoid the area.

Several APD units responded to the scene, as did units from the Travis County Sheriff's Office. APD confirmed officers had been on the scene since around 4:30 a.m.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.