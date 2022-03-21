Seeking shelter? What to do after tornadoes and storm leaves damage in Central Texas

Here's how you can submit property damage, seek shelter and check for power outages.

AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple tornadoes were confirmed across the Central Texas area on Monday afternoon. KVUE has already confirmed damage to many buildings after large hail and strong winds, especially in Round Rock.

Here are answers to some of the questions you might already be asking:

How to report property damage

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) encourages citizens to report damage to property by submitting a damage assessment survey.

Texans can report damage to their homes or businesses by using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). The information provided in the survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and helps officials determine if the damages meet federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.

"By providing details through the iSTAT damage survey, Texans can notify emergency management officials about the extent of damage sustained during this severe weather event," said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. "Texans are encouraged to assist the damage assessment process by uploading photos and including important details about any losses."

How to check for power outages

Several power outages have also been reported across the area.

To view outages across the state, click here. Otherwise, visit your provider's website, which likely includes an outage map:

Where to seek shelter and assistance after the storm

The City of Round Rock has set up two temporary shelter locations at the Dell Diamond Heritage Center at 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd. and Redbud Elementary School at 1500 Ty Cobb Place.

A shelter has also been set up at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Recreation Center at 500 W. Davilla St. Granger is also opening a shelter at their high school gym. If you'd like to help, you can bring water, food, pillows, blankets, toiletries and work gloves to 108 East Avenue F.

Other resources are gearing up for disaster response. Here's a list of other resources: